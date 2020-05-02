Corfman, John W.
1935 - 2020
John Wendell Corfman, 85, of Columbus, passed away at Friendship Village Columbus on April 30, 2020. Born to the late Vernal and Avinelle (Morgan) Corfman in Warren, OH. John grew up on a farm in Newton Falls, OH where he helped raise chickens and was an avid gardener, winning the National Juvenile Grange Victory Garden Contest at ages 10 and 11. John graduated from the Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he played piccolo in the 83rd Army band. He then worked as a systems analyst with DSCC in Columbus until he retired in 1992. He spent his retirement years travelling with his late wife of 52 years, Carol (Krimmer) and spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by children, Heidi (Rick) Duff, Kimberly Barton, William (Janna) Corfman; grandchildren, Heather (Bob), Brooklynn, Brandii, Jazzmine, Jordin, Brionne, Cambell, Richard, and Morgan; 14 great grandchildren; in-laws, Edward and Janee Krimmer, Vivian Carvender, William and Shelvie Krimmer, Anita and Larry Beardsley and Ramona and Dennis Zeck; 14 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law Charles and Janice Corfman, son-in-law Russell Barton, brothers-in-law Cecil Bonsall and George Carvender and niece Valerie Peddicord. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Stephanie Spielman Fund for breast cancer research or your local 4-H. To leave a message visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 4, 2020.