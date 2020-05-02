John W. Corfman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corfman, John W.
1935 - 2020
John Wendell Corfman, 85, of Columbus, passed away at Friendship Village Columbus on April 30, 2020. Born to the late Vernal and Avinelle (Morgan) Corfman in Warren, OH. John grew up on a farm in Newton Falls, OH where he helped raise chickens and was an avid gardener, winning the National Juvenile Grange Victory Garden Contest at ages 10 and 11. John graduated from the Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he played piccolo in the 83rd Army band. He then worked as a systems analyst with DSCC in Columbus until he retired in 1992. He spent his retirement years travelling with his late wife of 52 years, Carol (Krimmer) and spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by children, Heidi (Rick) Duff, Kimberly Barton, William (Janna) Corfman; grandchildren, Heather (Bob), Brooklynn, Brandii, Jazzmine, Jordin, Brionne, Cambell, Richard, and Morgan; 14 great grandchildren; in-laws, Edward and Janee Krimmer, Vivian Carvender, William and Shelvie Krimmer, Anita and Larry Beardsley and Ramona and Dennis Zeck; 14 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law Charles and Janice Corfman, son-in-law Russell Barton, brothers-in-law Cecil Bonsall and George Carvender and niece Valerie Peddicord. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Stephanie Spielman Fund for breast cancer research or your local 4-H. To leave a message visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved