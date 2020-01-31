The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
1943 - 2020
John W. Haas Obituary
Haas, John W.
1943 - 2020
John W. Haas, 76, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away January 24, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Elaine (Fyffe) Haas; children, Laura (Brian) Alloway and John (Megan) Haas; grandchildren, John, Maya, Alia and Delaney; brother, Ray (Mary Ellen) Haas; cousin, Sharon (John) Huskey; along with brothers and sisters-in-law, many nephews and nieces, and other family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4-7p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 6 from 11a.m.-12p.m., with a funeral service immediately following at 12p.m. at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For complete obituary visit, www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
