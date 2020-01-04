|
Smith, John W.
1936 - 2020
JW Smith, age 83 passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 28, 1936 to the late Guy-Harold and Elizabeth Baker Smith. After high school JW served our country in the Army during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Army he went on to earn his degree in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University. He was a member and loved to sing with the American Harmony Glee Club. In his early years he loved to race sports cars at Mid Ohio and did many road rallies in Michigan and Canada. He always had a garage full of cars and guys over every night helping to work on them. He loved to travel to Martha's Vineyard in the summertime with his wife and kids. In his later years JW and Patricia loved to spend their vacation on cruises. In 2014 JW participated in Honor Flight Columbus. JW will be missed by his loving wife of 59 years Patricia Haas Smith; children Jeanine (Robert) Wirebaugh, Guy-Harold (Jodi) Smith II, and Vanessa (Michael) Keller; grandchildren Robert (Chelsea) Wirebaugh, Jr., Megan (Lanty Gray) Wirebaugh, Mark (Jessica) Shamp, and Lillian Smith; great-grandchildren Alexa, Tyler and Logan Shamp and Elijah Gray. Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 10, 2020 where family will receive friends 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020