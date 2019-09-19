The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Walter


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
John W. Walter Obituary
Walter, John W.
1936 - 2019
John W. Walter, age 82, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away September 18, 2019. He was born December 7, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio and was a 1954 graduate of Columbus West High School. John joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served aboard the battleship Iowa-BB61. Retired from Ameritech Yellow Pages. He was a Veteran Life member of Charity Newsies, a member of the West High Alumni Association as well as the Shamrock Club of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Harper Walter. John was a very generous man who will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 38 years, Denise (McArthur) Walter; sister-in-law, Mary Valus (husband, Jerry, deceased); nephews, Brian (Jamie) with Kelsi and Halli, Jeff (Heather) with Michael and Sarah and Chris (Jamie); brother, Mike (Kathy) Redmond and their son, Patrick (Torrie) Redmond with Nora and Gwen. A funeral service will be held at 10am Saturday, September 21, 2019 (visiting 9-10am) at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH with interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charity Newsies in his memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now