|
|
Walter, John W.
1936 - 2019
John W. Walter, age 82, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away September 18, 2019. He was born December 7, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio and was a 1954 graduate of Columbus West High School. John joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served aboard the battleship Iowa-BB61. Retired from Ameritech Yellow Pages. He was a Veteran Life member of Charity Newsies, a member of the West High Alumni Association as well as the Shamrock Club of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Harper Walter. John was a very generous man who will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 38 years, Denise (McArthur) Walter; sister-in-law, Mary Valus (husband, Jerry, deceased); nephews, Brian (Jamie) with Kelsi and Halli, Jeff (Heather) with Michael and Sarah and Chris (Jamie); brother, Mike (Kathy) Redmond and their son, Patrick (Torrie) Redmond with Nora and Gwen. A funeral service will be held at 10am Saturday, September 21, 2019 (visiting 9-10am) at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH with interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charity Newsies in his memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019