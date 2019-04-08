|
|
Case, John Wayne Sr.
John Wayne Case, age 75, of West Jefferson, passed away at home Saturday, April 6, 2019, following a long illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Montgomery, West Virginia and was a graduate of Middleport High School where he ran track and played football. After graduation, John joined the United States Marine Corp. Following his discharge from the Marine Corp. he went to work for the railroad as a Lineman, later promoting to Brakeman and ultimately a Conductor for NY Central, Penn Central, and Conrail Railroads. He retired from the Railroad in 1998. John loved spending time outside. He was an avid camper, boater, hunter, and fisherman. He loved restoring cars and boats, he enjoyed leather crafting and was a Cub Scout Master for his son's Den. He loved spending time with family, grandchildren, his railroad buddies, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Pierce Case, and his mother Jewel Case, brothers Rick Case, and David Case, son Joe Case, and niece Kathy Blake. John is survived by his loving wife, Gloria of 52 years; daughters, Denise (Rob) Williams, and Angela Coffey, son: John Case Jr.; brothers, Gary Case, Danny (Mary) Case, Perry Case and Mark Case; sisters, Joyce Blake, Donna Case, Vickie (Tim) Kelley, and Chiquita Edwards; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Case, Joseph Case, Derek Coffey, Kendall Coffey, Garrett Gronbach, Brandon Coffey, and Alex Coffey; great-grandson, Paxton L. Houk; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. John will be greatly missed by all who loved him. The family will receive friends at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN STREET, WEST JEFFERSON, OH, (614) 879-9222, Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11AM-1PM. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 1PM. Burial will be at Hampton Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family would like friends to consider making a donation in John's name to the -Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with the Case family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019