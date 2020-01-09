The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
All Shepherds Lutheran Church
John Westinghouse


1933 - 2020
John Westinghouse Obituary
Westinghouse, John
1933 - 2020
John Louis Westinghouse, age 87, of Powell, Ohio, passed away on January 8, 2020. John served in the U.S. Army, and retired from Columbus Public Schools. He is preceded in death by Rosalie Westinghouse, parents George and Helen Westinghouse and grandson Patrick Westinghouse. John is survived by his wife, Joanne Westinghouse; daughters, Sheryl Couch, Patty (Fred) Jones, and Christy Westinghouse; son, Louis (Nikki) Westinghouse; grandchildren, Michelle (Frank) Graceffo, Braden Couch, Justin (Amanda) Couch, Tara (Kyle) Ward, Jon (Carly) Vollman, Nathan Westinghouse, and Blake Westinghouse; great grandchildren, Morgan, Brooke, Brinley, Rowan, and Mason. John was a member of All Shepherds Lutheran Church, Grand Life Master of ACBL, and a member of Masonic Lodge for 65 years. There will be a friends and family gathering at All Shepherds Lutheran Church on January 11, 2020 from 10-11:30AM with services at 11:30AM. Pastor Craig Richter, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Trees of Remembrance." Trees will be shared with the family in remembrance of John. Please make donations to: All Shepherds Lutheran c/o Joanne Westinghouse, 6580 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
