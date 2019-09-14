|
Murdock, John William "Jack"
John William (Jack) Murdock, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Jack was raised by his mother, Helen S. Murdock in Thornville, Ohio. He attended the University of Cincinnati before beginning his career at Western Electric (Lucent Technologies/AT&T). He took early retirement after 38 years which allowed him time to sharpen his consummate skills in tackling DYI projects at home and working part time outside of the home. After retirement, he fell in love with traveling both in this country and abroad, and he learned to appreciate a good single malt scotch. Jack always welcomed everyone with open arms, a big smile, and an infectious laugh. He was a man of traditions and celebrations and passed this on to his children and grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his youngest son, Kevin, his brother- in- law and wife, Greg and Debbie Harrison, and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Julia (Judy) Harrison Murdock and children Laura (Jim) Lindsey, Brad (Jennifer) Murdock, and Megan (Todd Mathurin) Murdock. His grandchildren gave him great joy and they include Riley, Darby, and Owen Murdock, Jackson Lindsey, and Taylor and Lexi Mathurin, and great-grandson, Logan Mathurin. Jack is also survived by sister- in-law Susan (Roger) Miller, and nieces and their families. Throughout his illness, Jack never lost his love of life, travel, sports, family, and friends. We ask that you join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday October 12th from 4-7 pm at the Buckeye Bourbon House, 36 E. Gay Street in downtown Columbus, to toast Jack's incredible life.
