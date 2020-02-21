|
Winling, John
1961 - 2020
John Raymond Winling, age 58, went home to be with is parents and sister on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. John is predeceased by his parents Joseph Sr. and Mildred Winling and sister Christina Gregory. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Karen Winling; children, Crystal (Nathan Spatz) Winling, Joseph Winling and William-Allen (Brittany Fife) Winling; granddaughters, Harley Copley and Logan Spatz; siblings, Joseph Jr. (Bonnie) Winling, Joanne (Allen) Wattie, Mary (Tony) Puglisi and Gerald Winling; many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many loving friends. John served his country in the US Air force 16 years after his retirement he worked for the US Postal service for over 15 years. John loved his family and spending time with his granddaughters, working on cars, computers and building things with his granddaughters. Friends and family may visit Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4-7 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 25 at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020