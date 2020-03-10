|
|
Wright, John
1928 - 2020
John Sharp Wright, 91, of Worthington, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John was preceded in death by his parents George and Eva Wright, his infant brother Joseph, and his infant daughter Laura. His memory will live on through his family including his wife of 69 years, Jacquelyn; daughters, Debbie Bender, Linda (Jeff) Barber, Diane (Scott) Simcox; grandchildren, Laura (Derek) Purvis, Chelsea Simcox, Danielle Bender, Samantha (Dan) Stanley and Hannah Simcox; great-grandchildren, Guinevere and Thaddeus Purvis, and Teagan (Simcox) Goebel. John attended school in Bexley, Ohio, transferring his sophomore year to Greenbrier Military School, Lewisburg, WV. There he met the love of his life, Jacquelyn Montee, who attended the nearby Greenbrier College. John entered the US Air Force pilot training program and after leaving the Air Force, he worked in life insurance and banking. John became a Financial Consultant working for E.F. Hutton before he retired in 1990. John was active in a number of Masonic organizations. He became a Thirty-Third Degree Mason and an Active Member of the Supreme Council in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 1, 1993. John has been a longtime member of Worthington Presbyterian Church. He was a Reserve Police Officer for the City of Worthington, a former member of The Quiet Birdmen, York Golf Club and various other organizations. He loved cars, golfing, riding his motorcycles and flying, but most of all, John was a fun and caring family man. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the pastoral staff of Worthington Presbyterian Church, for their visits and support. To the staff of Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice, we can't thank you enough. The care and compassion you gave to John, and still give to his wife, are amazing. The family invites those who wish to celebrate John's life, to a service on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1pm, in the Sanctuary of Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Visitation with the family shall follow in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43214, or Worthington Presbyterian Church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to read his full obituary and to leave a memory or memory of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020