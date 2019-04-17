|
|
Yaklevich, John
John (NMI) Yaklevich, died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14 after a long and pleasantly eventful life. He was 92. Survived by his daughter, Vicki; son, Jay; and granddaughter, Mia Yaklevich; brother- and sister-in-law, Dan and Helene Peters; and many nieces, nephews, good friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by his best friend, partner and wife of 67 years, Donna (nee Peters). Born in Girard, Ohio May 31, 1926, he enlisted in the Navy upon graduation from high school. Jacksonville Naval Air Station Boxing Champion, 1945. He attended The Ohio State University (B.S. Engrg. 1950), joined Industrial Nucleonics Corporation (subsequently known as Accuray Corporation) and, decades later, started a corporate consulting practice. An instrument and commercial-rated pilot, he flew aerobatics for years and tooled around the sky for decades. With partner Donna, he was an accomplished ballroom dancer, a runner and a bicyclist. He traveled widely (35+ countries), studied cooking and was a skilled chef. An enthusiast of Cabernet Sauvignons and other red wines, he served as President of the Central Ohio chapters of the International Wine and Food Society and, later, the American Wine Society. A hunter and fisherman and, for the past several decades, an avid gardener. He enjoyed life, lived well, and will be missed. Our thanks and gratitude to The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital, Always Best Nursing Care, Inc., Capital City Hospice, and in particular, John's private nurse Jennifer McGonagle, for the outstanding care they provided. There will be a conventional funeral home gathering on Saturday, April 20 at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. from 4-5:30 p.m., followed, at John's request, by a Bon Voyage send-off at a location nearby. Casual dress, please. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019