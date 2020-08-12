John Zerwick

1/1
John H. Zerwick, 93, of Gahanna, OH, died August 10, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. John was born February 3, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, to John and Violet (McGahey) Zerwick. He graduated from University of Detroit High School in Detroit, MI. He continued his education at THE Ohio State University, graduating in 1951 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. John then worked as an engineer for Rockwell International for 38 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Schwob); children, Michael (Linda), Timothy, Kathleen (James), Kelly (Paul); grandchildren, Stephanie (Nathaniel), Rachel (William), Elizabeth, Zachary, Logan; great-grandchildren, Rylee and Finnegan; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours are on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-7pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Gahanna, Ohio. Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Gahanna, Ohio on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11am.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
