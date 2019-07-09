|
|
Zoog Jr., John
John E. Zoog. Jr. was born on July 19, 1935 to Elizabeth and John Earnest Zoog of Columbus, Ohio. John passed beyond the beautiful flower gardens to his heavenly home with our Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 2, 2019, at the age of 83. John was the 7th of eight children, growing up in Clintonville, Ohio and attending Ohio State University before serving two years in the United States Navy. In his growing up years, he took superb care of his family while encouraging each of them to live life to the fullest. John lived life "his way" and often reminded us, "Life is what you make it", while demonstrating his strong will and determination to have fun. He died as he lived, always ready to go! His last audible words were "I'm ready to go have fun". John worked at Rose Chemical for 37 1/2 years then retired and became a full-time gardener. John married Sondra Harmon, starting a new chapter in his life. They moved to a new custom-built home in Powell, Ohio, where they resided for the past 28 years. John is survived by his wife, Sondra Zoog; daughters, Julie A. (Gene) Bevins, Stephanie M. (Laurence) Hartman, and Pamela J. (Robert) Falkenbach; grandchildren, Janine E. Brecheisen, Mark J. Falkenbach, Zachary A. (Andrea) Hartman, Brittanie N. (Jacob) Watson, Evelyn M. Bevins, Jessica M. Hartman, Kyle R. Falkenbach, and Laurence P. Hartman III; and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents John E. and Elizabeth Zoog, siblings Richard Zoog, Norman Zoog, Pete Zoog, Bette Soule, Shirley Dunham, Silvia Wallace, and Molly Miller. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11am by Grace Gardens Funeral Home of Waco, Texas at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in John's name to the . Special thanks to the loving caregivers and staff at Wesley Woods Rehabilitation & Care Center in Woodway, TX.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019