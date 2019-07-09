Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
254-741-0404
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery
Killeen, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Zoog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Zoog Jr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Zoog Jr. Obituary
Zoog Jr., John
John E. Zoog. Jr. was born on July 19, 1935 to Elizabeth and John Earnest Zoog of Columbus, Ohio. John passed beyond the beautiful flower gardens to his heavenly home with our Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 2, 2019, at the age of 83. John was the 7th of eight children, growing up in Clintonville, Ohio and attending Ohio State University before serving two years in the United States Navy. In his growing up years, he took superb care of his family while encouraging each of them to live life to the fullest. John lived life "his way" and often reminded us, "Life is what you make it", while demonstrating his strong will and determination to have fun. He died as he lived, always ready to go! His last audible words were "I'm ready to go have fun". John worked at Rose Chemical for 37 1/2 years then retired and became a full-time gardener. John married Sondra Harmon, starting a new chapter in his life. They moved to a new custom-built home in Powell, Ohio, where they resided for the past 28 years. John is survived by his wife, Sondra Zoog; daughters, Julie A. (Gene) Bevins, Stephanie M. (Laurence) Hartman, and Pamela J. (Robert) Falkenbach; grandchildren, Janine E. Brecheisen, Mark J. Falkenbach, Zachary A. (Andrea) Hartman, Brittanie N. (Jacob) Watson, Evelyn M. Bevins, Jessica M. Hartman, Kyle R. Falkenbach, and Laurence P. Hartman III; and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents John E. and Elizabeth Zoog, siblings Richard Zoog, Norman Zoog, Pete Zoog, Bette Soule, Shirley Dunham, Silvia Wallace, and Molly Miller. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11am by Grace Gardens Funeral Home of Waco, Texas at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in John's name to the . Special thanks to the loving caregivers and staff at Wesley Woods Rehabilitation & Care Center in Woodway, TX.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now