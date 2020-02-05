|
Mitchell, Johnathan
Johnathan Aaron Mitchell, 51, sunrise 6-12-68. A graduate at Brookhaven H.S. A.K.A the basketball superstar who loved his art, passed on to be with the Lord 1-19-20 who'll be dearly missed. Survived by mother, Belinda Baker; daughters, Ashley and Laura Cason; 5 grandkids; special bro, Micael Mitchell and siblings, McNeal, Campbell and Reynolds. Services on 2-7-20 at 2500 Cleveland Ave., 11am-12pm. Repast 2500 Woodsedge Rd. All welcomed.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020