|
|
DeLozier, Johndelee
1933 - 2019
Johndelee (Stevens) DeLozier, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away October 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Retired from Rockwell International and a graduate of Lincoln McKinley High School class of 1952. Preceded in death by parents, husband and great granddaughter. Survived by loving siblings; children; son, Stephen (Doris) Mason; daughter, Kathy (John) Collins; grandchildren, Sean (Danielle) Mason, John (Amanda) Collins, Jeff Collins, Ben Johnson; great grandchildren, Cody, Cayden, Abbigail Mason, Bentley Collins. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, Wednesday 5-7 p.m., where service will follow at 7 p.m. Rev. Cal Alexander officiating. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019