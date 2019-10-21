Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Johndelee (Stevens) DeLozier, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away October 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Retired from Rockwell International and a graduate of Lincoln McKinley High School class of 1952. Preceded in death by parents, husband and great granddaughter. Survived by loving siblings; children; son, Stephen (Doris) Mason; daughter, Kathy (John) Collins; grandchildren, Sean (Danielle) Mason, John (Amanda) Collins, Jeff Collins, Ben Johnson; great grandchildren, Cody, Cayden, Abbigail Mason, Bentley Collins. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, Wednesday 5-7 p.m., where service will follow at 7 p.m. Rev. Cal Alexander officiating. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
