Pegues, Johndine

1936 - 2020

Johndine Pegues, 64, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away May 5, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1956 to the late John and Helen Foreman. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Mike Pegues; sister, Henrienne; nephew, Darnell Foreman. Surviving family includes, daughters, Anitra D. Foreman, Stacie Benton; sisters, Judy, Joyce, Jeanetta; special nieces, Chermelle (Craig) Gibson, Diane Rakes; great niece, Nyla Gibson; nephews, Calvin J. Wade, Christopher Gitonga; special friend, Bill Golden; longtime best friend, Seneca Spencer; close sister-in-law, Velita Strong; as well as many other loving extended family and friends.



