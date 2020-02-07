Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Ginn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Ginn


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Ginn Obituary
Ginn, Johnnie
1937 - 2020
Johnnie Lee Ginn, age 82. Sunrise June 28, 1937 and Sunset February 3, 2020. Visitation 12pm and Funeral 1pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Jesus Power Assemblies of God, 5215 Cleveland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GINN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -