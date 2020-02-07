|
Ginn, Johnnie
1937 - 2020
Johnnie Lee Ginn, age 82. Sunrise June 28, 1937 and Sunset February 3, 2020. Visitation 12pm and Funeral 1pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Jesus Power Assemblies of God, 5215 Cleveland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GINN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020