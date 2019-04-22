|
|
Smith, Johnnie
1935 - 2019
Sister Johnnie Mae Smith went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for many years, where she enjoyed attending Sunday School, the Missionary Society and helping with the food drive. Johnnie is preceded in death by her parents John and Ella Mae Smith and her sister Vivian White. She is survived by her children, Lisa Davis (Mel), Norman Smith (Sheila), and Jerome Smith (Ruthanne); and nieces, a nephew, and many grand and great grandchildren. Celebration of Life 12pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2188 Woodward Ave., where the family will receive friends from 11am until the start of service. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Johnnie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019