Glenn, Johnny "Beau"
1946 - 2020
Johnny "Beau" Glenn, 73, passed away January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents John and Marie Glenn. Beau is survived by wife of 52 years, Linda; children, Carey (Lisa) West, Jennifer (David) Hunt, Karen Glenn, Lisa (James) Hood, and Stephani (Jake) Sullivan; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy (Tom) Rattray, Sally Glenn, Karen Sue (Ralph) Hanson, and Debi Glenn; other family and friends. Per his wishes, there will be no public services. The family would like to thank Our Family Home and Capital City Hospice for their loving care during his final time. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020