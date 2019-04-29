The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Johnny Jepsen Sr.

Obituary Condolences

Johnny Jepsen Sr. Obituary
Jepsen Sr., Johnny
1932 - 2019
Johnny Jepsen, 86, of Columbus, passed away on April 27, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT to John and Elizabeth (Dixon) Jepsen. Johnny served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He will be greatly missed because of his funny and loving personality. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lynette Jepsen, brothers Robert Jepsen and Richard Jepsen and stepson Michael Evans. Lovingly survived by his wife, Patricia (Lininger)Jepsen; son, John Jepsen Jr.; daughters, Elizabeth (Jim) Holmes, Suzanne(Zach) Latorre; sister, Shirley Berner of Hartford, CT; stepson, Jeff Evans; stepdaughter, Christine Evans; grandchildren, John (Carol) Jepsen III, Brian(Felicia) Jepsen, Lindsay (Zach) Schmidt, Arron Holmes; great grandchildren, Layla Jepsen, Elijah Schmidt, Zachariah Latorre; and many other nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204 from 4-7 p.m. To leave online condolences please visit www.heartandhope.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
