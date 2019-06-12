Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
600 Hill Road North
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
600 Hill Road North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Sharnack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Sharnack


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny Sharnack Obituary
Sharnack, Johnny
Johnny M. Sharpnack, age 76, passed away June 10, 2019. Born on May 21, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Edwin and Edwina Sharpnack. Veteran of US Army. Member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Employee of the Attorney General's Office for 32 years. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Lucy and Barney Bond. Survived by his sister, Pamela Sexton; cousins, Linda (Chris Roeder) Close, Steve Clendenin and Joe Morehouse; close friend, Bill Richards. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30-10:30a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road North, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Arlington Field of Honor. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now