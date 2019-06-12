|
Sharnack, Johnny
Johnny M. Sharpnack, age 76, passed away June 10, 2019. Born on May 21, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Edwin and Edwina Sharpnack. Veteran of US Army. Member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Employee of the Attorney General's Office for 32 years. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Lucy and Barney Bond. Survived by his sister, Pamela Sexton; cousins, Linda (Chris Roeder) Close, Steve Clendenin and Joe Morehouse; close friend, Bill Richards. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30-10:30a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road North, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Arlington Field of Honor. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019