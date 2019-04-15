|
|
Tutt Sr., Johnny
1940 - 2019
Johnny Fred Tutt Sr., age 78. Sunrise May 12, 1940 and Sunset April 11, 2019. Visitation 11am, Funeral 12pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hosack Street Baptist Church, 1160 Watkins Road, 43207. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The TUTT Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019