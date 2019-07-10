Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Calborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Calborn


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Calborn Obituary
Calborn, Jon
Jon Jay Calborn, age 73, went to be with our Lord July 7, 2019. He was born June 23, 1946 to John Jay Calborn and Rosa Ladine Calborn. Jon grew up and spent his entire life in the Columbus area. He had a passion for motorcycles and rode the majority of his life. He also had a passion for animals. Jon would always have food in his truck to feed the strays. Jon has many friends and family members that will dearly miss him. His wishes are to be cremated with no service. In honor of Jon, his family ask that donations be made to the local animal shelters. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.