|
|
Calborn, Jon
Jon Jay Calborn, age 73, went to be with our Lord July 7, 2019. He was born June 23, 1946 to John Jay Calborn and Rosa Ladine Calborn. Jon grew up and spent his entire life in the Columbus area. He had a passion for motorcycles and rode the majority of his life. He also had a passion for animals. Jon would always have food in his truck to feed the strays. Jon has many friends and family members that will dearly miss him. His wishes are to be cremated with no service. In honor of Jon, his family ask that donations be made to the local animal shelters. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019