Cavanaugh, Jon
1949 - 2020
Jon A. Cavanaugh, 70, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home June 14, 2020. He retired after 37 years at Worthington Cylinders / Industries. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Jon was a beloved member of the Westerville Senior Center and Westerville Community Center. Preceded in death by father John Cavanaugh, mother Janet Cavanaugh Gallant and step-father Ellis Gallant. Jon was very much loved by his sister, Gigi Elliott and close friend, Jeff Walland; cousins, Susan (Allan) Brown, Carl (Esta) Browning, Art Browning and Ken Browning; close friends, Geri McNeal, Dee Ferguson, Pam Zych and many others. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life service will be held at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1-3 p.m. Rev. Mark Gauen, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Welfare and The Humane Society. Condolances may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
1949 - 2020
Jon A. Cavanaugh, 70, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home June 14, 2020. He retired after 37 years at Worthington Cylinders / Industries. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Jon was a beloved member of the Westerville Senior Center and Westerville Community Center. Preceded in death by father John Cavanaugh, mother Janet Cavanaugh Gallant and step-father Ellis Gallant. Jon was very much loved by his sister, Gigi Elliott and close friend, Jeff Walland; cousins, Susan (Allan) Brown, Carl (Esta) Browning, Art Browning and Ken Browning; close friends, Geri McNeal, Dee Ferguson, Pam Zych and many others. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life service will be held at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1-3 p.m. Rev. Mark Gauen, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Welfare and The Humane Society. Condolances may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.