Cavanaugh, Jon1949 - 2020Jon A. Cavanaugh, 70, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home June 14, 2020. He retired after 37 years at Worthington Cylinders / Industries. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Jon was a beloved member of the Westerville Senior Center and Westerville Community Center. Preceded in death by father John Cavanaugh, mother Janet Cavanaugh Gallant and step-father Ellis Gallant. Jon was very much loved by his sister, Gigi Elliott and close friend, Jeff Walland; cousins, Susan (Allan) Brown, Carl (Esta) Browning, Art Browning and Ken Browning; close friends, Geri McNeal, Dee Ferguson, Pam Zych and many others. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life service will be held at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1-3 p.m. Rev. Mark Gauen, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Welfare and The Humane Society. Condolances may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com