|
|
Hockman, Jon Christopher "Chris"
1945 - 2019
Jon Christopher (Chris) Hockman, Born June 11, 1945 passed away at Ohio State University Hospital July 11, 2019. Loving husband to Beverly, children Richard (Jennifer) of North Port, FL, Joel (Clint) of Sacramento, CA, Amy and grandson Sam of Canal Winchester, Chad (Karl) of West Palm Beach, FL who were all by his side. He is survived by his siblings Michael (Diane) Hockman, Columbus, OH, Geoffrey (Mixie) Hockman, Bloomfield Township, MI, Sarah (David) Chennai, India, as well as many nieces and nephews. Chris was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of American and spent a lifetime working in food service. In addition to his love of cooking he enjoyed Ohio State football, watching old TV series and movies from his childhood, family trips to Myrtle Beach and spending time with friends. A celebration of life will be held on August 31, 2019. Details will be released at a later date. The family requests in-lieu of flowers that donations in Chris's honor can be made to David's Church of Christ 80 W Columbus St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 or Hospice of Central Ohio. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St Columbus, OH 43206 (614) 444-1185.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019