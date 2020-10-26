1/
Jon Cribbs
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cribbs, Jon
1948 - 2020
Jon Allyn Cribbs, age 72, of Etna, Ohio, passed away on October 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jon was born August 29, 1948, to the Ralph and Janet (Garman) Cribbs in Akron, Ohio. Jon retired from Ohio Carpenters Union. He is a member of the Marietta American Legion Post 466. Jon enjoyed golfing and watching his grandsons play sports. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Cribbs; children, Kelli (TJ) York and Teresa (Bryon) Loury; grandsons the light of his life, Tyler and Cody York; step granddaughters, Maddalyn and Samantha Loury; mother, Janet Cribbs; brothers, Tom (Patty) Cribbs and Tim (Lori) Cribbs; sister, Ann (Mike) Yunker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Cribbs. At the family request there will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jon's memory to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved