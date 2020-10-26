Cribbs, Jon
1948 - 2020
Jon Allyn Cribbs, age 72, of Etna, Ohio, passed away on October 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jon was born August 29, 1948, to the Ralph and Janet (Garman) Cribbs in Akron, Ohio. Jon retired from Ohio Carpenters Union. He is a member of the Marietta American Legion Post 466. Jon enjoyed golfing and watching his grandsons play sports. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Cribbs; children, Kelli (TJ) York and Teresa (Bryon) Loury; grandsons the light of his life, Tyler and Cody York; step granddaughters, Maddalyn and Samantha Loury; mother, Janet Cribbs; brothers, Tom (Patty) Cribbs and Tim (Lori) Cribbs; sister, Ann (Mike) Yunker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Cribbs. At the family request there will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jon's memory to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
