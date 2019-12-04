|
Cummons, Jon "Gary"
1939 - 2019
Jon Gary Cummons, 80, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on December 3, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Gary was a 1958 graduate of North High School and a Navy veteran who proudly served on the USS Intrepid and USS Enterprise. He worked as an engineer for WCMH-TV for 37 years and was an amateur radio operator (WA8JKG). Gary was caring, loving and valued his family above all else. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; sons, Thomas (Lisa) and Michael (Allison); grandchildren, Reid, Pierce, Elise, Aubrey, Corbin and Gavin; sister, Janie Reeves; nephew and niece, Ken and Karen Von Clezie; and dear friends, Dick and Lois Scroggs. There will be no calling hours at the family's request. Online condolences may be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019