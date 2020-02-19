|
Hall, Jon Em
1956 - 2020
Jon Em Hall, 63, passed away on February 17, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1956 in Columbus, OH. Jon was preceded in death by his parents Ordena Hill High and John Milton Hall. Surviving family includes children, Jessie (Brian) Beickelman, Jennifer (Luke) Merritt, Ross (Jessica Kennedy) Hall, Ashley (Adam) Rector; grandchildren, Eva, Lila, and Charlotte Merritt, Lillian and Julian Kennedy; siblings, Rebecca (Tony) Penzone, James Garrett, Jovony (Bill) Schrensky. Beloved by many including wife, Merri Hall; friends, Greg New and Regina Logue; and many student athletes whom he coached throughout the years. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a memorial service will begin at 4pm. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020