Jon Carlos Henry, age 53, died suddenly on August 1, 2020. He is survived by parents, David and Carol Henry; twin children, Hannah and Dalton; mother of the children, Jill Henry; brother, Jason (Kim) Henry; nephews, Kyle, Kristopher, and Kameron Henry; great niece, Lacey Henry; and his fellow firefighters at Harrison Township Fire Department. Jon loved his two children and was so proud of them, and they will miss him dearly. He was a 1986 graduate of Canal Winchester High School. Jon went on to be a Firefighter, EMT at Harrison Township Fire Department. He was a Member of Southgate Potter Masonic Lodge #782 and Amesville Masonic Lodge #278 F&AM, and a past Patron of Reber Chapter #161, Order of the Eastern Star. At Jon's request, services will include cremation, and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jon's memory to the Harrison Township Firefighters Association, 3625 SR 752, Ashville, Ohio, 43103. Online condolences at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
