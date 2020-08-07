1/
Jon Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry, Jon
Jon Carlos Henry, age 53, died suddenly on August 1, 2020. He is survived by parents, David and Carol Henry; twin children, Hannah and Dalton; mother of the children, Jill Henry; brother, Jason (Kim) Henry; nephews, Kyle, Kristopher, and Kameron Henry; great niece, Lacey Henry; and his fellow firefighters at Harrison Township Fire Department. Jon loved his two children and was so proud of them, and they will miss him dearly. He was a 1986 graduate of Canal Winchester High School. Jon went on to be a Firefighter, EMT at Harrison Township Fire Department. He was a Member of Southgate Potter Masonic Lodge #782 and Amesville Masonic Lodge #278 F&AM, and a past Patron of Reber Chapter #161, Order of the Eastern Star. At Jon's request, services will include cremation, and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jon's memory to the Harrison Township Firefighters Association, 3625 SR 752, Ashville, Ohio, 43103. Online condolences at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved