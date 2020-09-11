1/1
Jon MacNealy
1938 - 2020
MacNealy, Jon
Jon Alan "Jack" MacNealy, 82, resident of Triadelphia, WV, formerly of Groveport, OH, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Wheeling Hospital. Jon was the son of William and Ferne Kettering MacNealy who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Michelle MacNealy and a brother William MacNealy. Jon was born on May 31, 1938 in Uhrichsville, OH, but spent his teenage years and adult years in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his wife, Karen Darnley MacNealy; 2 sons, Gary MacNealy and Douglas MacNealy; 2 brothers, Kenneth MacNealy and Stephen Michael MacNealy (Jeannie); sister-in-law, Diane Bruno (Dale); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was retired from the US Coast Guard, US Postal Service and PNC (National City) Bank. Friends will be received at Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger Street, Wheeling, WV 26003, 304-242-2311, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 10am until time of service at noon with Rev. Dennis Arnold officiating. Interment will follow in Halcyon Hills Memorial Gardens, Sherrard. Moundsville Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the funeral home. Personal condolences may be made to the family at www.kepnerfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kepner Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
12:00 PM
Kepner Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kepner Funeral Homes
166 Kruger St
Wheeling, WV 26003
(304) 242-2311
