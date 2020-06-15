Roberts, Jon
1942 - 2020
Jon Kenneth Roberts, age 78. Sunrise May 18, 1942 and Sunset June 9, 2020. Visitation11am-12noon Thursday, June 18, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The ROBERTS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1942 - 2020
Jon Kenneth Roberts, age 78. Sunrise May 18, 1942 and Sunset June 9, 2020. Visitation11am-12noon Thursday, June 18, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The ROBERTS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.