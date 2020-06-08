Jonas J. Yutzy
1923 - 2020
Yutzy, Jonas J.
1923 - 2020
Jonas J. Yutzy, age 96 years, 8 months, 29 days. Peacefully passed away June 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born to Jacob and Katie (Troyer) Yutzy on September 9, 1923. He was married to Katie (Whetstone) Miller on January 9, 1988. Lived in matrimony 32 years, she survives, as do 4 stepchildren, Linda (Mario) Quevedo, Paraguay, SA, Leanna (Enoch) Eichorn, London, OH, Ida (Laverne) Miller Hicksville, OH, Roman (Debbie) Miller, Spencerville, IN; 20 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Mary (late Andy) Miller, Fredrickstown, OH, Sarah Yutzy and Katie Yutzy both of Plain City, OH; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, Edna (Dan) Helmuth, Amanda (Ralph) Kramer, Emma Yutzy; and 2 brothers, Gideon and Eli Yutzy; a stepson, Emanuel Miller; a grandson, Elson Quevedo; and granddaughter-in-law, Ellen (Yoder) Eichorn. Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at United Bethel Mennonite Church, 11342 Lafayette-Plain City Rd, Plain City, OH 43064 where visitation will be held 5-8 PM Tuesday June 9, 2020. Burial will follow at Canaan Fellowship Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice 779 London Ave, Marysville, OH 43040. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
