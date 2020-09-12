Troyer, Jonas N.
1925 - 2020
Jonas N. Troyer, 95 of Plain City, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born August 23, 1925 to the late Noah and Tena (Farmwald) Troyer. He married Elma (Hostetler) Troyer on November 23, 1954. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elma. Also surviving are eleven children: Freeman (Melinda); Henry (Terri); Danny; Milton; Mark (Charlene); Howard (Tracey); David (Teresa); Norman (Renee); Jonas Jr.; Esther Beachy and Martha (Travis) Engel; 31 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Andy (Emma) Troyer and Alvin (Sara Mae) Troyer; three sisters: Ada Yoder, Mary Hershberger and Esther Troyer; sister-in-law: Fannie Troyer. Preceding him in death were his late parents, Noah and Tena (Farmwald) Troyer; two brothers, Eli Troyer and Abe Troyer; two sisters, Katie (infant) and Sarah Troyer. Jonas was a member of Canaan Fellowship Church. Dad was a man whose faith was in God. He taught us many things, more by example than by words. After a struggle, he would often gratefully say "God's been good to me." We as a family, wish to express our appreciation for all the prayers, visits, food, and support during Dad's last days. May God bless you. Visitation will be held 2 - 4 and 6 – 8 PM Monday at United Bethel Mennonite Church, 11342 Lafayette-Plain City Rd., Plain City where the funeral will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Burial Canaan Fellowship Church Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
