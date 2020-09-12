1/1
Jonas N. Troyer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troyer, Jonas N.
1925 - 2020
Jonas N. Troyer, 95 of Plain City, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born August 23, 1925 to the late Noah and Tena (Farmwald) Troyer. He married Elma (Hostetler) Troyer on November 23, 1954. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elma. Also surviving are eleven children: Freeman (Melinda); Henry (Terri); Danny; Milton; Mark (Charlene); Howard (Tracey); David (Teresa); Norman (Renee); Jonas Jr.; Esther Beachy and Martha (Travis) Engel; 31 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Andy (Emma) Troyer and Alvin (Sara Mae) Troyer; three sisters: Ada Yoder, Mary Hershberger and Esther Troyer; sister-in-law: Fannie Troyer. Preceding him in death were his late parents, Noah and Tena (Farmwald) Troyer; two brothers, Eli Troyer and Abe Troyer; two sisters, Katie (infant) and Sarah Troyer. Jonas was a member of Canaan Fellowship Church. Dad was a man whose faith was in God. He taught us many things, more by example than by words. After a struggle, he would often gratefully say "God's been good to me." We as a family, wish to express our appreciation for all the prayers, visits, food, and support during Dad's last days. May God bless you. Visitation will be held 2 - 4 and 6 – 8 PM Monday at United Bethel Mennonite Church, 11342 Lafayette-Plain City Rd., Plain City where the funeral will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Burial Canaan Fellowship Church Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
United Bethel Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
United Bethel Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
10:00 AM
United Bethel Mennonite Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved