Jonathan Baker

Baker, Jonathan
Jonathan "Jon" G. Baker, departed this earth at Hospice of Dayton
on August 1, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Rose; 3 sons and their wives, Jonathan (Erin), Steven (Kristi) and Bo (Jessica); 3 brothers, Robert, Bryant and Bill; as well as 9 grandsons. He graduated from Ohio State University and attended St Mary's High School. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Jon Baker and Virginia Brenner. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in order to benefit the Columbus Metropolitan Library via gofundme.com/f/jonathan-g-baker-memorial-donation-fund,
in an effort to commemorate his love of reading.