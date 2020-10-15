1/1
Jonathan Dwayne Davis Jr, age 19. Sunrise March 10, 2001 and Sunset October 11, 2020. Private Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Meredith Temple COGIC, 1158 Mt. Vernon Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DAVIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 AM
Meredith Temple COGIC
OCT
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Meredith Temple COGIC
