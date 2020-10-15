Davis, Jonathan
2001 - 2020
Jonathan Dwayne Davis Jr, age 19. Sunrise March 10, 2001 and Sunset October 11, 2020. Private Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Meredith Temple COGIC, 1158 Mt. Vernon Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DAVIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com