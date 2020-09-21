Or Copy this URL to Share

Hightower, Jonathan

1960 - 2020

Jonathan R. Hightower, age 60, was called home September 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by father Lewis E. Banks. Left to cherish his memory, mother, Gloria Hightower; children, Jonathan and Monique Price; grandchildren, Aunica, Aubree, and Amare Price; siblings, Charles (Laura) Dickerson, Rhonda Dickerson, L. Monique Hightower, Clarnette Stevenson, Vanessa Banks, and Angela (Anthony) Pace; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 3PM and Funeral service 4PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store