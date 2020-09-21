1/1
Jonathan Hightower
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hightower, Jonathan
1960 - 2020
Jonathan R. Hightower, age 60, was called home September 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by father Lewis E. Banks. Left to cherish his memory, mother, Gloria Hightower; children, Jonathan and Monique Price; grandchildren, Aunica, Aubree, and Amare Price; siblings, Charles (Laura) Dickerson, Rhonda Dickerson, L. Monique Hightower, Clarnette Stevenson, Vanessa Banks, and Angela (Anthony) Pace; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 3PM and Funeral service 4PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved