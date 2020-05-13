Turner, Jonathan J

Jonathan Jermain Turner, age 29 passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2020 at home. He was born August 16, 1990. Jon loved tattoos, guns, cars-anything fast. He had a personality that could fill a room. Jon loved making jokes and making others laugh. His smile was contagious. He was absolutely loved by so many. Jon survived by his girlfriend Kelly Hill; mother Lisa Isreal; brother Otis Isreal; aunt Sandra Siders; uncle Charles Siders; sisters Tammy Gilbert and Ashley McNichols; and his Dog Tizz. Several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his father Danny Nichols. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



