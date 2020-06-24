Osborne, Jonathan Kerry "Oz"
1961 - 2020
Jonathan Kerry "Oz" Osborne, left us on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home in Dunnellon, FL at the age of 59. He was born in Columbus, OH on May 15, 1961 to Helen C. Shimp and John R. Osborne. He is preceded in death by his infant sister Penelope Kay Osborne, stepfather William B. Shimp, brothers Martin K. and Daniel W. Shimp, and sister-in-law Carolyn Gyuro Shimp. Kerry graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1979. He enlisted and retired from the United States Navy after serving on the USS Midway for four years. After the Navy, he worked for the United States Postal Service in Chillicothe, OH and would eventually be appointed Postmaster in West Union, OH where he retired in 2007. During his days in Chillicothe he also served as a volunteer Fireman. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Cubs, fishing and darts were his passions and he made friends wherever he went. Kerry loved life and his family which includes his VFW and Moose family and his Navy brothers, the DAWGS. When asked how he was doing or how it was going, his answer was always "Livin' the Dream'. He was a kind and gentle man who would do anything for anyone, which he usually did. Kerry is survived by his mother and father, (Margaret), brothers, William C., Andrew G. (Kim) and Frederick (Erika) Shimp; Tony, Rex and John March; sisters, Bertie Metcalf, Belinda March and Annette Staten. Also survived by special friend, Michelle Lynn Elrod. Due to the current conditions, a private memorial service for the family to honor Kerry's life will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, OH 43221. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW Post 4864 at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL, 34434 or to Moose Lodge 2308, 11890 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon, FL, 34434. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share any special memories of Kerry with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.