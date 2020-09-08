Little, Jonathan1960 - 2020Jonathan Eric Little, age 60, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Jonathan was born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 22, 1960, to Joseph Edward Little and Beverly Joan Payne. He resided on the east side of Columbus and was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church. As a child, he attended John XXII, Bishop Hartley High School, and graduated from East High School. He joined the Columbus Division of Police in 1986, where he was a member of the 67th recruit class. He protected and served his community as a patrol officer for 29 years. During his career, he served as the school resource officer of Eastmoor Academy High School, from 1996 to 2015, where he became known as "O Little." During his retirement, he enjoyed the time spent with his family and grandkids. Jonathan is preceded in death by his father Joseph Edward Little, mother Beverly Joan Little Martin, and brother Jacque' Monte Little. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Hawkins Little; two sons, Joel (Diondra) and Eric (Chelsea) Little; brother, Joseph Edward Little, II; granddaughters, Peyton, Reagan, Emori, and Kennedy; grandsons, Caleb and Tucker; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jonathan's family will receive friends 11am-1pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Christ The King Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave. A Celebration of Life Service will take place privately. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for his family, we encourage you to visit Jonathan's memorial celebration wall at