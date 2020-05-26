Jonathan Ward
1992 - 2020
Ward, Jonathan
1992 - 2020
Jonathan A. Ward, 27, of Columbus, passed away May 22, 2020. Jon was born September 18, 1992 to Matthew and Cynthia (Vrooman) Ward. He graduated from Westerville North in 2010. Jon graduated in 2014 from Miami University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Accounting. He loved spending time with his soulmate Echo, spending time in the outdoors, especially hiking and camping. He had a real passion for the Pacific NorthWest. Jon was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and could always be found with his cheese head hat on. He will be missed by his fur siblings, walking them for miles along the trails. Jon will be deeply missed by his soulmate, Echo; parents; sisters, Melissa A. (Austin) Siemer, Brittany M. Ward; grandparents, David and Cecile Vrooman, Larry A. Ward; 6 nieces and nephews; Aunts, Debbie (Dave) Shetler, Libby (Steve) Dearth; Uncle, Mike P. Ward; along with many other family and friends. Jon was preceded in death by his grandmother Pamela "Penny" Ward and Cousin Antonio "Tony" Tippett. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4-7pm with a funeral service to follow at 7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
