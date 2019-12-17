Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jerry Spears Funeral Home
Columbus, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
More Obituaries for Jonathan Whitcraft
Jonathan Whitcraft


1982 - 2019
Jonathan Whitcraft Obituary
Whitcraft, Jonathan
1982 - 2019
Jonathan David Whitcraft, 37, of Delaware, passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1982 in Columbus to James and Karen (Wendelken) Whitcraft. He was preceded in death by his father. He worked at Aetna Health. Jonathan is survived by his mother, Karen; sisters, Jennifer and Kari Whitcraft; nieces and nephews, Maya and Emily Gerhard, Wyatt, Kehley and Elias Wilson; brother-in-law, Edward Wilson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Gibisonville. Friends may call at Jerry Spears Funeral Home in Columbus on Wednesday from 4-7p.m. and again on Thursday at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville from noon until the time of service at 2p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Jonathan's name c/o U.S. Bank for the Jonathan Whitcraft Foundation for Mental Awareness. Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
