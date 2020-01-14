|
|
Busic, Jordan
Jordan Beale Busic, age 33, of Sunbury, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at The Ohio State Medical Center following an extended illness. Graduate of Big Walnut High School where he played French Horn in the marching band. Jordan loved animals, in particular his two dogs Sophie and Addison, the Buckeyes, and the Reds. Born March 19, 1986 in Westerville, Ohio to Thomas J. Sr. and Myra J. (McGraw) Busic, both of whom survive. Also survived by brothers, Thomas J. "Jamie" Busic, Jr. and Joshua (Molly) Busic; grandfather, Minor L. McGraw; nieces and nephews, Colin, Riley, Arianna, Noah, Anna and Aaron; aunt and uncle, Melinda and Phil Shlaegel; cousins, Melissa (Sean) Pummel, and April (Kristopher) Bour; numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents Dick and Dororthy Busic, Martha McGraw. Friends may call from 6-8PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Friday. Pastor Michael Bratten officiating. Interment Sunbury Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Delaware Area Humane Society in Jordan's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Busic family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020