Smith, Jordan
Jordan Andrew Smith, 27, of Pataskala, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1992 in Westerville, OH, a son to Steven and Lisa (Williams) Smith. Jordan was a beloved son, brother, family man and friend to all. He was a multi-talented musician and singer with his local Central Ohio band "3 Cat Day", together with his father Steve, and his dear friend and band companion Marc Nawrocki. Jordan brought joy into so many lives with his music, his compassion, his ever-present smile, sincerity, and his love for all. He also followed his father into a career in the utility business, working for Licking County Utilities as a water treatment plant operator. His love of the business, his managers and coworkers, and customers was as great as that of his music. Jordan was an avid motorcyclist known to many in the cycling community through local ride events. In addition to his parents, Jordan is also survived by his loving brother, Jacob Smith; aunts and uncles, Jeff, Greg, Bruce (Lori) Smith, Cheryl (Tim) Burkett, Steven Williams, Kerry (Betsy) Williams and Ken (Pam) Brodhead; grandfather, Marion Smith Jr.; special friends, Johnathan Thompson, James Habel and Tyler Schumaker and numerous beloved cousins. Friends may call from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Jordan's short time on earth touched so many lives in so many ways. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, those in his life pay a kindness forward in his memory, as he would have done. They would also want to offer an open invitation to all his many friends and fans to come to say good bye and to share a memory of time spent with him. His family would also like to request that people come dressed casually, as that was how he lived. Jordan's light will shine in our hearts and minds for the rest of our lives. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019