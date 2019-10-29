|
|
Boesiger, Jordyn
1990 - 2019
Jordyn Boesiger, 29, of Circleville, passed away on October 27, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1990 in Columbus to Jeff and Jodi (Hardy) Boesiger. Jordyn was a 2008 Logan Elm High School graduate. She was preceded in death by a brother Brian Boesiger and grandfathers Herbert Hardy and John Boesiger. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her dog, Capone; brother, Josh (Jess Pugh and their son, Tucker) Boesiger; sister, Jillian (Andrew) Mayer and their children, Brynleigh and Emmitt; grandmothers, Janice Hardy and Louise Boesiger; aunt, Kathy (Clayton) Hardy; uncle, Daryl (Dianne) Hardy; and by aunt, Jody Boesiger. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at noon in Reber Hill Cemetery with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA. 70177. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019