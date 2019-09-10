The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Jordyn Lee Airy


2001 - 2019
Jordyn Lee Airy Obituary
Airy, Jordyn Lee
2001 - 2019
Jordyn Lee Airy, age 18, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born in Westerville, Ohio on June 27, 2001. Jordyn was a 2019 graduate of Dublin Coffman High School and was currently a student at Ohio University. Jordyn loved spending time with her friends and loved animals, especially her pets. Jordyn was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert Gooden and Mary Gooden. She will be deeply missed by her parents, Bradley (Katie) Airy and Robin (Todd Kinnett) Airy; sister, Taylor Airy; step-sisters, Alexandra and Samantha Neiheiser; step-brother, Jimmy Neiheiser; grandparents, Dean (Jan) Airy; along with many loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and her loving dogs, Ariel and Sadie and cat, Felicity. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Jordyn's name to go to Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OhioSPF.org), 1225 Dublin Rd, Suite 125, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Family will receive friends from 3-7pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, where a Funeral Service will be at 1pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
