Jose "Joe" Deluna
1934 - 2020
Deluna, Jose "Joe"
1934 - 2020
Jose Deluna (aka Joe and Jose Dolores Amador Aguilar). Jose was born in Victoria, Rancho Viejo, Mexico around January 29, 1934. He is predeceased by his parents Francisca Aguilar and Jose Dolores Amador Rangel, wife Ruth Deluna, sons Joseph Allen Deluna and Alejandro Deluna, granddaughters Heaven lee Conrad and Cearia Lynn Davis and grandson Alejandro Deluna Hartman. Jose is survived by his children, Francisca (Chris) Buckler, Carlos Deluna, Juan Deluna, Deborah Deluna, Antonio (Darcy) Deluna and Jose Deluna; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Friends and family may visit Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4-7pm at Shadeville Church of God, 4800 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12pm. Burial will directly follow at Obetz Cemetery. Please visit online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
