JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1899 McCoy Road (at Reed Road)
Upper Arlington, OH
View Map
Joseph A. DeSantis


1941 - 2019
DeSantis, Joseph A.
1941 - 2019
Joseph A. DeSantis, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Joe graduated from Bishop Watterson High School, served in the U.S. Army, attended OSU and the Ohio State Barber College. He was the owner of DeSantis Hairstyling. He loved being a barber and having amazing clients, enjoyed sports, golfing, playing cards and spending time with family; and was a member of the Columbus Italian Club, SFI and the Riveria County Club. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Clara (Tiberi) DeSantis. He is survived by his wife, Mariann; daughters, Cyndi and Monica (Chris Montgomery); grandchildren, Mark and Lucas; brother, Daniel (Judi) DeSantis; many nieces and nephews; dear friend, Anthony Susi; and many beloved family members and friends. His family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road (at Reed Road), Upper Arlington. In lieu of flowers or gifts, those wishing to make a donation can make a donation to the Maria Tiberi Foundation, P.O. Box 4225, Dublin, OH 43016 or to OhioHealth Hospice. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
