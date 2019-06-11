|
Krohn, Joseph A. "Joe"
1944 - 2019
Joseph Allen Krohn, age 74, of Grove City, lost his 15 month battle with cancer on June 10, 2019. He was born November 6, 1944 in Toledo to the late Nelle Krohn. Joe was employed by the American Red Cross, was a fireman for Perry Township for 27 years and worked for the City of Columbus in Transportation for 17 years. He was a member of The Grove City Masonic Lodge #689 F&AM. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Dora Kay (Easter) Krohn; stepson, Dana J. Wilson; stepdaughter, Tara R. Griffin; granddaughters, Alana Griffin and Briana (Griffin) Tamayo; grandson, Zachary M. Griffin; great grandsons, Zane Lopez, Luis Tamayo III and Ruben Tamayo; daughter, Christine (Sawyer) Miller; and granddaughter, Kelli Sawyer; sister, Kay. He was an excellent husband, father and grandfather. Friends may visit on Saturday from 2PM until time of Masonic Funeral Service at 3PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to The American Red Cross in his memory. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019