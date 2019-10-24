Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph A. Nole


1937 - 2019
Joseph A. Nole Obituary
Nole, Joseph A.
1937 - 2019
Joseph Anthony Nole, 82, born Feb 10, 1937 in Rome, New York, to Daniel R. and Jane Petrelli Nole, passed away on October 23, 2019, and is at peace and in no pain. Joe loved his Italian heritage and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as any sport that may be on TV, and was an avid golfer. He retired from the United States Government as a civilian computer systems analyst after 32 years service. Joe is predeceased by his parents, as well as his grandson Matthew Steven Nole, and nephew Angelo Joseph Madonia. Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret "Peggy" Campbell Nole; his only sibling, Kathie Nole (Wayne Rutz); sons, Steve (Diana) Nole, Ron Nole, and Dan Nole; only daughter, Monda Nole Boggs; grandchildren, Stephanie Nole, Allison (Anthony) Endsley, Jo Jo Boggs, Elle Nole (Ronald Casey), Nicole Dye, Ronnie Nole, Taylor Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Walter, Lewey, Michael, Connor, Sam, Hunter, Avery, Gwen, Hayden, Asher, Abby (Nate); nephews, Billy (Kerri) DeBlois, Daniel (Amy) DeBlois; niece, Gina Marie (Mark) Aiello; and many cousins. Joe's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 and 10-11 a.m. Monday at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Burial following at Silent Home Cemetery, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Joe's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
