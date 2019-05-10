Home

Joseph Allen Obituary
Allen, Joseph
1928 - 2019
Joseph E. Allen, age 91, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born February 2, 1928 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Clifford and Marion Allen. Joe proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a Radio Operator and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a graduate of the Ohio State University. Joe was an avid golfer, pilot and dancer. He was a member of E.A.A. and American Legion Post #283. Preceded in death by his first wife Blanche Allen and brother Richard Allen. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sharyn Allen; two children, Kristina (Gary) Sutter and Douglas E. (Nanci) Allen; five grandchildren, Sean (Alexandra) Sutter, Canaan (Tomanie) Allen, Katherine (Ryan) Fitzgerald, Jordan (Jana) Allen and Gary Nicholas Sutter; great grandchildren, Sofi and Lola; sister, Margaret (Ron) Starbuck; brother, John Allen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may visit 4-7pm on Wednesday, May 15, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. The visitation will conclude with military honors at 7pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 26, from 2-5pm at Pine Hill Golf Course, 4382 Kauffman Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112. White Castles and Skyline Chili will be served to honor Joe's 2 favorite food groups. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
