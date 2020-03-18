The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Joseph Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Joseph
1929 - 2020
Joe passed away Tuesday, March 17 peacefully at Wesley Woods Communities at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters and, grandson Wesley Ryan Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife, Millie (Notter) Anderson of 68 years; children, Greg (Darlene) Anderson, Randy (Melissa Kratzke) Anderson, Brad (Helena) Anderson and Lisa (Steve) Siders; grandchildren, Ashley (Christopher) Neer, Michael (Brandy) Anderson, Patrick (Jasmine) Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Robert (Kate) Anderson, Taylor Anderson, Julia Anderson, Andrew Siders, Clayton Siders; great grandchildren, Savannah, Madison and Grace Neer, Darrin Taylor, Lorne Anderson, Stella Anderson, Nicholas Anderson. Joe was born March 26, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio and founded Anderson Glass in 1949, after which he served 18 months in the army during the Korean War. Throughout his business career, Joe was known by many people simply as "Andy". He truly enjoyed his work and the many friends and associates he came across in his time at Anderson Glass. He was also happy to spend time with his brothers Raymond, Paul and Frank, and was especially happy to have a place that his brother Albert Roy could come to work and feel a part of the business. Joe was a long-time member at North Church of Christ in Christian Union and helped with others to build the Church that still stands on Karl Road in North Columbus. Most recently he was a member of Jersey Baptist Church. After retirement, Joe enjoyed time in Florida during winters with Millie, and watching his family grow with grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Anderson family wishes to thank all the staff at Wesley Communities for their care and concern during his last days. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wesley Communities, 5155 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Due the COVID-19 virus regulations, there will be no public showing or service. Joe will be buried with a private immediate family internment on Friday, March 20, 2020, with a Celebration of Life to follow. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
